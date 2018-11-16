New laws could see Guptas dragged back to SA

Parliament yesterday concluded two key treaties with the United Arab Emirates, which could allow for the forced return of the Gupta brothers.

Eldest brother Ajay Gupta‚ accused of being at the centre of state capture allegations, had said he was willing to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by video link.

When denying the application to do so, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo noted the brothers had no intention of returning to South Africa.

“They say the reason why they will not return to SA is, in effect, that they are afraid the Hawks will arrest them as a result of what they call incompetence on the part of Hawks…,” he said.

“They are, therefore, running away from the justice system and seek to stay out of the reach of the processes of our legal system.”

It has taken eight years for the treaties to be ratified.

