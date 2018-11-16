Zondo warns of ‘serious consequences’ of Mentor’s evidence

As the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture enters crunch time in the coming weeks, with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and ex-ANC MP Vytjie Mentor preparing to be cross-examined, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has warned that Mentor’s earlier testimony, if proven to be true, could have serious consequences for those implicated.

If proven to be untrue, it could have similar consequences for her.

During her testimony, Mentor, who claimed to have declined an offer made to her by the infamous Gupta family to become public enterprises minister, implicated several high-ranking individuals in politics and business in corrupt practices.

They include ex-president Jacob Zuma, Ajay Gupta, businessperson Fana Hlongwane, Hawks advocate Mandla Mtolo and Zuma’s former aide Lakela Kaunda.

The commission’s senior counsel, Mahlape Sello, yesterday applied for a two-week postponement for the hearing into Mentor’s evidence-in-chief, which was to be concluded today. This was to allow for further investigation by her team.

“After Ms Mentor testified, we investigated and received the results which have prompted three further critical investigations,” said Sello. “We want to avoid a situation where she completes her evidence-in-chief and is later recalled.”

Mentor’s evidence-in-chief is set to take place on November 30 before her cross-examination.

Except for Ajay Gupta, who has fled South Africa for fear of being arrested, the commission has granted Hlongwane, Mtolo and Kaunda leave to cross-examine Mentor on her evidence.

Mentor’s evidence implicating Mtolo arose from what she said were attempts by the Hawks to suppress a probe into the Guptas offering her a ministerial position, at their Saxonwold home, while Zuma sat in another room.

While the much-awaited testimony of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will take place on Monday, Jonas is preparing for his cross-examination by Zuma’s son, Duduzane.

Duduzane and Hlongwane are said to have been present when the Guptas offered Jonas the finance minister position and a R600 000 bribe in October 2015.

