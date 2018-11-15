WATCH: Centurion lawyer’s kidnapping linked to her R6m job budget

A senior lawyer was kidnapped outside her home in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

The video was shared by South African Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who said the kidnapping may be linked to the lawyer’s current department’s R6 million budget.

He said it was Charity Nzuza, executive officer of the National Forum on Legal Profession, and another colleague of his who were abducted by assailants.

Nzuza was found only after 1am on Thursday.

Vavi claimed the criminals dropped Nzuza at a garage. The criminals allegedly were in the loop that Nzuza controlled a budget of R6 million at her work and were convinced she could transfer it to them.

The perpetrators only managed to withdraw her personal money from her card.

Nzuza’s colleague was dropped off a few minutes after she was taken.

The senior lawyer and her colleague were pulled from their VW Polo and forced into a white Mercedes-Benz.

The men withdrew R5,000 from her personal account around 9pm on Wednesday and another R5,000 at midnight.

They fled after dropping her off at a petrol station.

