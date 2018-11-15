WATCH: Cape Town destroys nearly 17,000 bottles of alcohol

The city of Cape Town has destroyed 16,926 bottles of alcohol confiscated from citizens who were downing the drinks in alcohol-free spaces during the 2017 festive season.

The city of Cape Town MMC for safety and security JP Smith said in the previous financial year, the confiscated bottles equated to 11,515.62 litres of alcohol.

“Nearly half of the alcohol was confiscated on three priority days over the 2017/18 Festive Season. Switching on of the lights event: 1,818 bottles; Boxing Day: 2,126 bottles; New Year’s Day: 3,805 bottles.

“The statistics prove that, for some, there is no fun to be had without alcohol. The reality is that this blatant disregard for the law and the impact of their drinking and antisocial behaviour forces us to dedicate enforcement resources that could have been better utilised elsewhere,” he said.

Law enforcement officials in Cape Town today disposing of 19 926 bottles, cans & pouches of alcohol confiscated at the beach and other public events over the last year #eNCA #CTLiquorDump pic.twitter.com/03fm7wvUDq — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) November 15, 2018

Smith said the city of Cape Town staff have observed the concealment of alcohol on beaches and public spaces, and it was clear that most people knew they were breaking the law.

“These trends include: using children to smuggle alcohol into events, decanting alcohol into cooldrink bottles, hiding alcohol in the beach sand to avoid detection, choosing open access beaches like Strand, Camps Bay, and Clifton over beaches where access control is in effect, and where vehicles and bags are searched upon arrival.”

He revealed that those found with alcohol at alcohol-free zones would be fined R500 and provided with a receipt listing the exact items confiscated, in the event that they wanted to reclaim their goods upon paying an impoundment release fee of R624.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

