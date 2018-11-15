 
menu
South Africa 15.11.2018 12:03 pm

Committee adopts report to allow for land expropriation without compensation

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, left, and EFF Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema briefing the media on the VBS Bank scandal in Johannesburg, 16 October 2018. Picture: ANA

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, left, and EFF Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema briefing the media on the VBS Bank scandal in Johannesburg, 16 October 2018. Picture: ANA

The report will be forwarded to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

The joint constitutional review committee has adopted its report on amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The report will be forwarded to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

This follows months of public hearings and hundreds of thousands of submissions on the emotive issue. The EFF also presented its recommendations which should be included in a draft report.

EFF leader Julius Malema read out the recommendation: “That section 25 of the Constitution must be amended to make explicit that which is implicit in the Constitution, with regards to the expropriation of land without compensation, as a legitimate option for land reform, so as to address the historic wrongs caused by the arbitrary dispossession of land, and in so doing ensure equitable access to land and further empower the majority of South Africans to be productive participants in ownership, food security, and agricultural reform programs.”

The proposed recommendation was supported by the African National Congress and National Freedom Party and when a vote was called, it passed with 12 votes to four.

A counter proposal on final recommendations by the Democratic Alliance was dismissed by the same vote margin. The party insisted that the section of the Constitution that dealt with property rights “adequately [allowed] for progressive land reform, restitution, and protection of tenure of security and land rights”.

additional reporting, ANA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More whites should work with blacks on land expropriation, says Mngxitama 7.11.2018
ANC looks unlikely to change land law despite draft report 6.11.2018
Shivambu tells AfriForum’s Roets to get help after his Van Riebeeck chat 24.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.