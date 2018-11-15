Gigaba resigns as an honourable member

Malusi Gigaba, who announced his resignation as minister of home affairs on Tuesday, has now also resigned as a member of parliament.

The news was confirmed by parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The embattled former minister’s stepping down as an MP will mean that he does not have to answer to the parliamentary ethics committee.

Speaker of the national assembly Baleka Mbete’s office had confirmed that an inquiry was ongoing following the receipt of a letter from president Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the report submitted by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, looking into whether the executive ethics code had been breached by Gigaba.

His resignation will effectively end this process.

Gigaba handed his resignation letter to the presidency on Tuesday regarding his cabinet position. The presidency said in a statement that he was doing it in the interests of the country.

“The President has accepted the Minister’s resignation and expressed his appreciation for Minister Gigaba’s longstanding service to the government and people of South Africa,” the presidency said.

READ MORE: This is why I resigned – Malusi Gigaba

The normally Twitter-friendly Gigaba last tweeted on November 10, and had not personally announced the news.

He reportedly met with President Cyril Ramaphosa last week in a final bid to save his job that was clearly unsuccessful.

Gigbaba soon released a statement, explaining in his own words why he left office:

“Earlier today, I handed in my resignation from the position of Minister of Home Affairs to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I did so after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity. I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part.

“The integrity and public standing of the Government and the African National Congress of which I am a loyal and proud member is more important than any political office bearer.

“In this regard, I have filed an application for judicial review of the Public Protector’s finding with respect to the Fireblade Aviation matter and also intend to defend all other matters which resulted from my term of office as a member of Cabinet,” Gigaba said.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.