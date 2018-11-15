 
menu
South Africa 15.11.2018 11:14 am

Lesufi breaks down old school ‘apartheid planning’

Gopolang Chawane
Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

There will no longer be a need for parents to fake an address when wanting to enrol their children at preferred schools.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced what he calls the first post-apartheid education “feeder zones”, intended to “bury apartheid spatial and urban planning in the education system”.

The proposed feeder zones, which will be gazetted by the education department, will allow schools to recruit pupils across all communities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the MEC said there would no longer be an incident where parents had to be creative with addresses in order to have their children enrolled in certain schools.

The MEC intends to publish the final feeder zones for all public schools. He described them as a groundbreaking new way of opening all schools to all pupils.

He announced that the newly compiled feeder zones would be gazetted and up for public review. There will be 30 days to respond to the gazette.

He described the move as the education department breaking down the backbone of apartheid planning: “All schools belong to all South Africans.”

All schools will now resubmit new policies to the department which will come into effect by 2020.

“Any school that had a policy on language, had a policy on admissions, had a financial policy, had a policy on school uniform, had a policy on hair, had a policy on anything must now resubmit those policies to the department.”

He said the most important was the admissions policy: “That’s an area that some of the organisations took us to court [for], they forgot that we’ve got the power to change the laws, and we’ve changed those laws.”

On social media, Lesufi said there where some organisations who were already attempting to interdict the education department from releasing the new education feeder zones.

“We are ready for them, bring it on! Non-racialism is not a fiction, it’s a reality.”

Lesufi fielded some criticism on social media from someone who called themselves European in Africa stating that the education standards would take another step towards the mortuary.

“Just because education must be for all, not the privileged few. Why should standards drop? Is it because we must not access quality education? Or is it standards are always white? Our kids also deserve better education.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.