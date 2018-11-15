 
South Africa 15.11.2018 09:51 am

KZN teacher ‘impregnates’ five pupils, then forces one to abort

Citizen reporter
A pregnant girl . Picture: Gallo Images

At one school, the teacher allegedly forced the pupil to abort and then buried the fetus.

A KwaZulu Natal high school teacher reportedly impregnated five pupils from different schools in the last five years in Manguzi area.

The SABC reports that at one school the teacher allegedly forced one pupil to abort and then buried the fetus.

ALSO READ: Over 600 Limpopo schoolgirls fall pregnant annually

Last month, Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathu revealed that there were 36 pupils pregnant at one school around the Mulenzhe village.

She said 31 pupils between the age of nine and 19 were now living with HIV in the area.

In September, the Democratic Alliance said more than 600 schoolgirls fell pregnant every year in Limpopo schools.

In July, The Citizen reported that a grade 12 Limpopo pupil gave birth to triplets earlier this year.

She was one of 28 pregnant pupils from Molautsi Secondary School, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

