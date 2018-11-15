 
South Africa 15.11.2018 06:17 am

Manyi storms state capture inquiry without lawyer

Brian Sokutu
Owner of ANN7 and The New Age Mzwanele Manyi returns to the High Court in Johannesburg after a recess on 7 September 2017. Manyi appeared in court today over a defamation case brought against him by entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Owner of ANN7 and The New Age Mzwanele Manyi returns to the High Court in Johannesburg after a recess on 7 September 2017. Manyi appeared in court today over a defamation case brought against him by entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Unorthodox in his presentation, Manyi insisted on testifying despite a scheduling error, and waved a report from Treasury ‘proving rampant graft’.

Who would dare to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture facing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo without a lawyer?

Mzwanele Manyi would.

He is the former chief executive officer of the Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS).

Unlike the son of the former president, Duduzane Zuma, who earlier in the morning arrived accompanied by a group of lawyers to confirm a date for the cross-examination of former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, Manyi was only armed with some documents, which did not quite constitute a proper legal bundle.

And he got some people in the public gallery giggling yesterday as he made an appeal to Zondo to address the commission.

“I was summoned to appear here today and had prepared myself psychologically last night,” said Manyi.

Zondo said he regretted the summons error made by the commission’s legal team. He suggested Manyi should instead testify fully on November 23 “to give you time to prepare”.

After lunch, Zondo relented and allowed Manyi to put forward his side of the story without being led by any member of the commission’s legal team.

Unorthodox in his presentation, Manyi used the opportunity to rubbish acting GCIS chief executive officer Phumla Williams’ earlier testimony, waving a report from National Treasury which he said proved the rampant corruption he uncovered during his tenure at the agency.

Among other allegations, he said that Williams, who chaired the GCIS bid committee, presided over a questionable tender process that led to government losing R7 million.

ALSO READ:  I dismantled ‘mini VBS’ at Phumla Williams’ GCIS – Manyi

