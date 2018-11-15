 
menu
South Africa 15.11.2018 06:35 am

Leave Musina’s lights on, business warns Eskom

Ilse de Lange
Musina, Limpopo province. Picture: Facebook

Musina, Limpopo province. Picture: Facebook

Sakeliga’s CEO Piet le Roux said the organisation could not allow paying electricity users’ power supply to be cut because a local municipality didn’t pay.

Business organisation Sakeliga will tackle Eskom in the High Court in Pretoria next week to stop the intended interruption of the electricity supply to Musina in Limpopo because the municipality failed to pay its outstanding account.

Eskom gave notice in the local media of its intention to interrupt the electricity supply from November 19.

Sakeliga’s CEO Piet le Roux said the organisation could not allow paying electricity users’ power supply to be cut simply because a local municipality did not pay.

“An economic catastrophe is unfolding in local communities.

“By testing important legal principles in the case of Musina, Sakeliga is acting in the interest of local communities and local economies countrywide,” he said.

Sakeliga launched a support page on its website calling on people who found themselves in similar situations in other towns to support their court case against Eskom.

Le Roux said more than 20 towns were currently on Eskom’s list of planned power supply interruptions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
NUM march to union buildings to protest Eskom retrenchments 17.11.2018
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko meddled to help Tegeta – Treasury report 16.11.2018
UPDATE: Top Eskom exec Abram Masango resigns 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.