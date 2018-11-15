Leave Musina’s lights on, business warns Eskom

Business organisation Sakeliga will tackle Eskom in the High Court in Pretoria next week to stop the intended interruption of the electricity supply to Musina in Limpopo because the municipality failed to pay its outstanding account.

Eskom gave notice in the local media of its intention to interrupt the electricity supply from November 19.

Sakeliga’s CEO Piet le Roux said the organisation could not allow paying electricity users’ power supply to be cut simply because a local municipality did not pay.

“An economic catastrophe is unfolding in local communities.

“By testing important legal principles in the case of Musina, Sakeliga is acting in the interest of local communities and local economies countrywide,” he said.

Sakeliga launched a support page on its website calling on people who found themselves in similar situations in other towns to support their court case against Eskom.

Le Roux said more than 20 towns were currently on Eskom’s list of planned power supply interruptions.

