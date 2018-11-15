Jeremy Mansfield and Co give back to community

HOT 91.9FM radio believes in putting back into the community of Johannesburg.

It’s a non-profit organisation which has already helped many people around the city, changing lives in the process.

This week, to mark the station’s fourth birthday, it will be again hosting its “Teddy-thon” pledge campaign.

Last year, listeners committed themselves to donations of just over R1 million and this year’s target is R1.5 million.

The Hot Cares Teddy-thon will be taking place at the Checkers Court in Sandton City tomorrow from 6am to 6.30pm.

In the past year, the station has made it one of their biggest priorities to touch as many lives as possible through community outreach. They awarded bursaries at all levels of education, assisted those in need of medical attention and helped victims of unforeseen, life-changing circumstances.

Entertainment will be in true HOT 91.9FM style, with the radio station broadcasting live at Sandton City.

Catch Jeremy Mansfield and the Mansfield in the Morning team, Mark Pilgrim, Bunny Majaja and Tony Murrell, before welcoming The Big Joburg Drive to continue the celebration.

Other acts on the bill include Connell Cruise, Entourage, The Cover Ups, Cappuccino and Thee Jam, who will be performing live.

