South Africa 14.11.2018 03:36 pm

Duduzane Zuma aggrieved by Zondo commission mix-up

Citizen reporter
Duduzane Zuma appears in court for his culpable homicide charge which was postponed till 2019, Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 26 March 2019. Duduzane was accompanied by his father, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Zuma lodged a formal complaint after he took a trip back home for nothing thinking he’d get his chance to cross-examine Jonas.

Duduzane Zuma, through his lawyers, lodged a formal grievance with the state capture commission earlier today after he travelled from Dubai to South Africa to attend the commission for his legal team’s cross-examination of Mcebisi Jonas.

According to News24, Zuma’s advocate Piet Louw SC lodged the grievance over the embarrassment and inconvenience caused by the commission’s failure to notify them on time that Jonas’ appearance at the commission had been postponed.

Louw lamented over the fact that his client was notified about these developments a day before the proceedings were scheduled to happen even though Jonas filed a postponement application a week ago.

Zuma’s legal team was set to challenge Jonas’ claim that Zuma Jr. had taken him to a meeting at the Gupta’s Saxonworld home where he was offered an obscene amount of cash and the position of finance minister.

Jonas’ next appearance at the commission is set for November 26 but Louw stated that his client would not be able to attend on that date as his wife is heavily pregnant.

“I am only here to raise a grievance. It is severely prejudicial for him. He has travelled from abroad to be here. His wife is expecting a baby by the end of this month and his presence is elsewhere required after today,” said Louw.

Chair of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo then suggested the three legal teams should have a conversation with regard to what would happen in light of Zuma’s inability to attend Jonas’ next scheduled appearance.

