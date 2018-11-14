 
Manyi rocks up a week early at Zondo commission, demands to testify

Citizen reporter
Owner of ANN7 and The New Age Mzwanele Manyi speaks to the media outside the High Court in Johannesburg on 7 September 2017. Manyi appeared in court today over a defamation case brought against him by entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The businessman said he was ready to testify now, and that his testimony didn’t have to be an ‘omnibus’.

Businessman Mzwanele Manyi appeared at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, demanding that his testimony be heard today, rather than on November 23 as previously planned.

The Afrotone Media Holdings owner said he wanted to address the text message he sent Phumla Williams and give his version of what happened.

He added he would would not be any “wiser” on the 23rd and that his testimony did not have to be an “omnibus.”

Manyi claimed there was space for him since Mcebisi Jonas was not there as planned.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo suggested that Manyi give his version of events today and then answer questions from the legal team on the 23rd.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, meanwhile, said that while Manyi could testify, he would be “taking a risk”, as he would not just be able to confront the issues of his choosing and would also be asked about various things.

Maleka said he wanted to ask about the events surrounding Manyi’s acquisition of television station ANN7 and The New Age as well as his involvement in the interministerial committee on the closure of the Gupta bank accounts.

