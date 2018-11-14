KZN hospital intern threatens to rape neighbours’ children on Facebook

A Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital intern has been removed from his position after he posted on Facebook that he wanted to rape his neighbours’ children.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Sibongiseni Dhlomo revealed that the trainee at the finance division of the hospital made “a series of offensive” posts on social media.

“This included threats to rape girls, aged 7 and 10, who are his neighbours, in order to ‘teach them a lesson’,” said Dhlomo.

“We have since instructed management of Prince Mshiyeni to remove this person, pending the outcome of an investigation. As health MEC, I am appointed by the premier to be the provincial chairperson of the Men’s Forum, where I motivate men to be protectors of families and society.”

He said even if the person was not an employee of the department, “we do not want him within the system”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.