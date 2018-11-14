 
South Africa 14.11.2018 01:21 pm

KZN hospital intern threatens to rape neighbours’ children on Facebook

Citizen reporter
(FILES) A file illustration picture taken on April 28, 2018 shows the logo of social network Facebook displayed on a screen and reflected on a tablet in Paris. Facebook said September 26, 2018it now has 300 million daily users of "stories," a format inspired by Snapchat, and would now begin delivering ads with these visual messages.The announcement shows Facebook is making strides in this new format which allows people to share videos or photos with emojis and augmented reality options that could allow users to draw eyeglasses or hats on faces, and which disappear after 24 hours. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE

The man, who has since been removed from his post, made the threat in order to ‘teach them a lesson.’

A Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital intern has been removed from his position after he posted on Facebook that he wanted to rape his neighbours’ children.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Sibongiseni Dhlomo revealed that the trainee at the finance division of the hospital made “a series of offensive” posts on social media.

“This included threats to rape girls, aged 7 and 10, who are his neighbours, in order to ‘teach them a lesson’,” said Dhlomo.

“We have since instructed management of Prince Mshiyeni to remove this person, pending the outcome of an investigation. As health MEC, I am appointed by the premier to be the provincial chairperson of the Men’s Forum, where I motivate men to be protectors of families and society.”

He said even if the person was not an employee of the department, “we do not want him within the system”.

