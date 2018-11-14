 
South Africa 14.11.2018 12:37 pm

Photos: Audi mounts other Audi in freak crash

Riaan van Zyl
Last night's accident on Ontdekkers Road. Photo: Netcare 911.

An Audi landed up on top of the other vehicle in Roodepoort.

At 7.29pm on Tuesday, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Ontdekkers Road in Florida Park, reports the Roodepoort Record.

Reports from the scene indicated that three light motor vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

Once stabilised, all the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

All necessary authorities were on the scene.

