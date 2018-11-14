Photos: Audi mounts other Audi in freak crash

At 7.29pm on Tuesday, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Ontdekkers Road in Florida Park, reports the Roodepoort Record.

Reports from the scene indicated that three light motor vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

Once stabilised, all the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

All necessary authorities were on the scene.

