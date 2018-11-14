Vacant posts signal looming reshuffle, Blade steps up for home affairs

Two major ministerial positions are expected to only be filled next week as the country awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s next move of a possible reshuffle.

Ramaphosa will be out of the country on government business from Wednesday. He is expected to fill two high posts on his return.

A vacant home affairs position has been temporarily filled by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande after Malusi Gigaba resigned on Tuesday.

Another post which remains vacant is the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa’s post.

While some speculate that Ramaphosa may be planning another cabinet reshuffle, it remains unclear if the shuffle will be made before or after next years elections.

Former home affairs minister Gigaba resigned a day before public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s deadline after she made it clear the president needed to take action against him for lying under oath.

More changes are expected according to insiders, although the timing of those changes may likely be after the elections.

The tainted Gigaba, although down, is not out as he has made it clear he has aspirations to become the country’s president.

On Tuesday announcing his resignation, he thanked the ANC and Ramaphosa for entrusting him with the positions of trust and responsibility.

His attempt to smooth things over with the president appears to have failed after he visited Ramaphosa last week for lying under oath.

Parties have showed mixed reviews on Gigaba stepping down.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, who have openly labelled Gigaba a disgrace, welcomed his resignation.

The ANC has applauded Gigaba for the resignation but the Democratic Alliance believe his resignation will not recuse him from misconduct allegations.

