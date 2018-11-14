There are no endings, says Norma Gigaba after Malusi’s resignation

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma Gigaba said the secret of change is to “focus all of your energy, not fighting the old, but building the new”.

Her remarks come after her husband resigned on Tuesday from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet after the Constitutional Court found he had lied under oath, and the recent leak of his sex tape.

In a statement he released on Tuesday, Gigaba said he resigned “after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity”.

“I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part.

“The integrity and public standing of the Government and the African National Congress of which I am a loyal and proud member is more important than any political office bearer.”

On Wednesday, Norma took to her Instagram account and said that when one encounters change, one should not be shaken.

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not fighting the old, but building the new… There are no endings, but new beginnings. All you need is a positive mindset, not shaken by circumstances, but flip the page and get started,” she said.

