Annual ‘bachelor tax’ for single men causes outrage

KwaZulu-Natal based iNkosi Thathezakhe Ngobese has caused outrage in the community of Nquthu after imposing an annual tax on unmarried men living in the area.

All those over eighteen in the area are served with letters of home ownership and have to pay the R50 tax, reports eNCA.

According to Ngobese, the tax is used to foot fund the running of his nation.

Ngobese said in an interview with eNCA: “People are complaining about R50 annually. This money doesn’t feed Ngobese’s family. It takes care of the needs of the traditional court and council. There are people working here, including cleaners. They get paid from this tax, not from government, just R50 per year. A person who pays R50 complains, what about those who pay more?”

He views those who complain as disgruntled newcomers to the area who are dividing the community.

Some complainants, namely the parents of unemployed men, have dubbed the bill a financial burden.

The matter has caught the attention of the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs who sent officials to meet with Ngobese and his council on Tuesday. The outcome of the meeting will be announced in due course.

