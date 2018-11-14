 
South Africa 14.11.2018 10:01 am

12-year-old girl raped after failing to return home from church

Vanisha Moodley

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on November 12.

A 12-year-old girl failed to return home after supposedly going to church in Scottburgh on Tuesday last week, South Coast Herald reports.

The next day, her mother received information that her daughter was in the KwaCele area in Mgwempisi, staying at a man’s house.

Port Shepstone Saps communications officer Captain Petros Mpinge said: “The young girl realised the next day that she had been raped by the man who took her to his home.”

The man, 22, was arrested and appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on November 12. Investigations continue.

