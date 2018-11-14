12-year-old girl raped after failing to return home from church

A 12-year-old girl failed to return home after supposedly going to church in Scottburgh on Tuesday last week, South Coast Herald reports.

The next day, her mother received information that her daughter was in the KwaCele area in Mgwempisi, staying at a man’s house.

READ MORE: Lenasia father arrested for raping, having children with daughter

Port Shepstone Saps communications officer Captain Petros Mpinge said: “The young girl realised the next day that she had been raped by the man who took her to his home.”

The man, 22, was arrested and appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on November 12. Investigations continue.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.