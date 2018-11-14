Mpofu remembers the ANC’s past transgressions, gets reminded of his own

In the wake of the news that Malusi Gigaba has decided to step down as minister of home affairs, EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu decided to take some time out to remind social media users about some of Gigaba’s other transgressions.

In a tweet sent earlier today, Mpofu said: “anybody still remember that Cyril Ramaphosa, Hanekom, Trevor Manuel, etc used a kangaroo court to remove a democratically elected ANC Youth League SG of the ANC for Zuma. His ONLY sin: Complaining that Gigaba corruptly used govt money to buy flowers for his wife?” [sic]

This was in reference to the 2007 incident in which Gigaba – the then deputy minister of home affairs – “misappropriated” government funds to buy flowers for his wife on Valentine’s Day.

After Die Burger broke the news and it sparked public outrage, Gigaba promised to reimburse the department for the expense which amounted to just over R1000.

Gigaba was later criticized by Sindiso Magaqa who, during his tenure as secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, questioned Gigaba’s track record when he was president of the ANC’s youth wing.

Times Live reports that Magaqa claimed that Gigaba “never had any impact [or] influenced any policy shift, including on youth development” and that the only thing known about him was “government flowers, which have nothing to do with the national democratic revolution and the Freedom Charter… Grand-standing and pleasing imperialists undermines people’s integrity and further degenerates the little political respect comrades have”.

According to Mpofu, Magaqa was then removed from his position for these statements using a “kangaroo court” spear-headed by Cyril Ramaphosa, Derek Hanekom, and Trevor Manuel.

Twitter users wasted no time in reminding Mpofu of his own transgressions, bringing up his tenure at the SABC, his past relationship with the late Winnie Mandela, and even the sins of his CIC Julius Malema.

