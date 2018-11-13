 
South Africa 13.11.2018 10:17 pm

Malema: Never laugh at another man’s wound

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
EFF Leader Julius Malema (L) and deputy president Floyd Shivambu share a moment before his address outside the Polokwane High Court, Limpopo, 3 August 2015. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says at least the former minister will now have enough time to play.

Politicians have had a lot to say about Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as home affairs minister.

The former minister said in a statement today that his resignation was not admission of guilt, adding he had filed an application for judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Fireblade findings.

“I also intend to defend all other matters which resulted from my term of office as a member of Cabinet,” he said.

But this hasn’t stopped other politicians from celebrating his downfall.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu took to Twitter to mock the former minister, saying he would now have enough time to be romantic.

This while EFF leader Julius Malema advised his followers not to laugh at another man’s wound because karma never fails at her job.

It was unclear if the EFF leader was encouraging his followers to be compassionate or mocking the former minister for making fun of Malema’s axing from the ANC.

Read more: I won’t leave ANC like the boy who started own party, says Gigaba

EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu also made fun of the former minister and asked his followers who they thought would be next to face the axe.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile only asked the former minister how he felt about resigning, sharing a video of him saying if Zuma didn’t resign, he, along with other MPs would vote him out.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said the sad part about Gigaba’s resignation was that he would never be able to tell “the truth” about the Oppenheimers.

Mngxitama also made predictions that Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini would be next to resign or face the axe.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina lamented the fact that the ANC was losing young leaders, further asking who was next to face the axe.

“Now that @mgigaba is gone who is next. Those who are laughing today please know it’s still a long way to go.

“First it was [Peter] Mokaba who was rejected in the executive, Lulu Johnson ignored, Gigaba and Mbalula removed, Malema and co fired. Yet we are future,” he said.

He said he was on Gigaba’s side.

