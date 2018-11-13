Gigaba disappears from social media and Twitter erupts

Malusi Gigaba, who resigned as home affairs minister, temporarily disabled his Twitter account soon after the Presidency announced this afternoon that the embattled 47-year-old politician had submitted a letter of resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, which he accepted.

Many on Twitter believed at the time that the account had not been disabled but deleted and, as a result, Twitter exploded.

#MalusiGigaba has deleted his Twitter account. At last he heeded good advice pic.twitter.com/VnLfN2k3nd — Sphelele (@SpheDludla) November 13, 2018

Malusi Gigaba just resigned.

Now he has all the time in the world to go play with himself.#MalusiGigaba pic.twitter.com/chl07j1AON — QueenSamantha (@2ahtnamas2) November 13, 2018

So I've heard that #MalusiGigaba has ejaculated as Home Affairs Minister. — Bey (@Sooperniz) November 13, 2018

Gigaba said in his letter of resignation that he was stepping aside for the sake of “our country and the movement”, and also to relieve Ramaphosa from “undue” pressure and allow him to focus on doing his job.

Didn't Malusi say there'll be hell to pay if he is vanquished? What's the timeline for the hell payment part?#MalusiGigaba — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) November 13, 2018

It’s true. Gigabyte was corrupted. Now he has been formatted. ????‍♂️#MalusiGigaba — RIZ ???????? (@riazbapoo) November 13, 2018

On Twitter, hashtag Malusi Gigaba was trending number one after news broke that Gigaba had resigned. Social media users started searching for his account and noticed that it did not exist anymore, assuming that he had deleted it. Rather, it seems the account was temporarily disabled and has since been restored, although Gigaba has still not tweeted. He has been unusually silent on the platform since September.

Gigaba last week apologised on Twitter after mocking fellow Member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, by making a gesture with his pinkie finger to suggest that Ndlozi had a smaller manhood during a heated question and answer session when Ndlozi suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should buy feature phones with no cameras for his executive.

BREAKING NEWS: Malusi Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister. He’s gonna be alright. Noma might just resign soon, watch the space. #MalusiGigaba pic.twitter.com/WrT8DUEnvh — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) November 13, 2018

