Get ready for train chaos in Joburg

The majority of Johannesburg Park Station platforms will be closed with limited train services between November 16 and December 16, the Passenger Railway Agency South Africa (Prasa) said yesterday.

Prasa said its modernisation programme was under way to roll out modernised infrastructure for a safer, faster and smoother service with improved travelling times for Gauteng commuters.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the work will involve the final testing and commissioning of the newly installed electronic signalling system in the Park Station complex.

The re-signalling of Johannesburg station will require a period of transition from the old system to the new electronic interlocking system operated by the Siemens Computer Aided Signalling System.

“Gauteng Metrorail has an allocated R3.7 billion to roll out the implementation of the signalling programme in phases, which will be concluded in 2020, with 92 stations in total controlled by the system.”

Mofokeng said the work would have a major impact on the provision of a normal train service. Out of the 16 operational platforms currently in use, only five platforms – three, five, seven, nine and 16 – will be operational.

“All commuters are advised to adhere to service announcements made at stations during this period to be familiar with the revised train timetable,” said Mofokeng.

– thembelihlem@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.