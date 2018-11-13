Mashaba: I fully support informal traders in our city

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has responded to those who criticised him for calling the metro police on a street vendor on Tuesday.

Mashaba found himself on the wrong side of Twitter on Monday after tweeting a picture of a man pulling a trolley of cow heads and calling it an “illegal” act.

“I have just personally stopped this [illegal] act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA,” he said.

His actions were met with criticism from those who said calling officers to deal with the man should have been his last resort. Even former police minister Fikile Mbalula questioned the mayor’s actions, asking the mayor if selling his hair products from the boot of his car was legal.

The former minister was referring to Mashaba’s old statement of how he started as an entrepreneur.

Mashaba responded: “Your thirst for attention is sad.”

Mbalula then said: “Question remains Mayor, when you sold scalp* burning chemicals on the boot of your car was it legal ? Answer my question, don’t burn my scalp just quench that thirst since I have your attention. Was it last resort to call the police on the street vendor ? That’s what’s sad (sic).”

It seems the mayor listened to the people and found a solution that seems to have pleased his critics. He said instead of calling the cops on street vendors, he asked health inspectors to work with street vendors to help them meet environmental health requirements.

“I fully support informal traders in our city, as much as I support the health of residents,” he concluded.

Also read: Twitter slates Mashaba for criticising ‘skopo’ seller

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.