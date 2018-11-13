 
South Africa 13.11.2018 04:08 pm

WATCH: Pupil wants to make Soweto teacher ‘kak’

Citizen reporter

The pupil can be seen chasing the teacher around the schoolyard with a clear intent to harm him.

A shocking video of a Soweto school pupil chasing a teacher with intent to harm is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, a teacher has an altercation with a pupil. The teacher can be seen avoiding the apparently angry pupil. The faces of those involved have been blurred.

The pupil can be seen chasing the teacher around the school premises.

The teachers and some of those watching are appalled by the pupil’s behaviour. They continue to yell, telling the teacher to continue running from the pupil who makes it clear that he has had enough of the teacher and intends to make him “kak”.

One of the women shouts that someone must contact the police.

The teacher can be seen falling in his attempt to flee from the bloodthirsty pupil.

It is still unclear where the school is but according to the post, it is from a school in Soweto.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

