 
menu
South Africa 13.11.2018 02:45 pm

Taxi boss gunned down in Lenasia

Rebecca Mogalagadi

The killing is part of an ongoing taxi war in the area.

A member of the Lenasia Taxi Association was gunned down earlier on Tuesday, reports the Rising Sun Lenasia.

According to police, the man was shot dead shortly after attending an association meeting in the Lenasia CBD in Gauteng.

“It is alleged that two men approached the deceased who had just alighted from his car, a black BMW, and opened fire on him. He sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene,” said Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza.

The gunmen are then said to have sped off in a gold Toyota Corolla.

This killing is alleged to be part of an ongoing taxi war in the Lenasia area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.