South Africa 13.11.2018 12:12 pm

Malema finally pays AfriForum’s R126K back

Amanda Watson and Vhahangwele Nemakonde
EFF leader Julius Malema is seen in the North Gauteng High Court where he applied to the High Court to declare the ‘apartheid law” on the Riotous Assemblies Act illegal in the post-apartheid South Africa, 20 September 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The party has finally paid the Afrikaner lobby group its money back, although the amount is now half of what was initially demanded.

Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum announced on Monday that the Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader Julius Malema obeyed court orders and paid an amount of R126,703.59 into its account.

The group’s CEO Kallie Kriel said: “This amount was due after a judge gave a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum on 12 September 2017.”

The cost orders come from AfriForum’s lawsuit against EFF and its leader to obtain an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to enter land illegally.

Kriel previously told The Citizen: “On March 7 2017, the North Gauteng High Court (in Pretoria) ruled in AfriForum’s favour and granted the interdict, upon which Malema and the EFF applied for the interdict to be set aside.

“This application was scheduled to be heard on September 12 2017, but the court had to postpone the case after the heads of argument of Malema and the EFF were filed late. The judge, therefore, issued a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF.”

A further cost order was issued when legal representatives from the EFF and Malema failed to pitch in March – the grand total due: R337,758.68.

