Bergville detectives are investigating a case of murder and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm after two brothers were stabbed on Sunday, November 4, in the Bergville area, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

One of the men died as a result of his injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled into a nearby homestead, where he got hold of a kitchen knife. He used the knife to stab himself in the throat.

The suspect was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, where he is being guarded by police.

He will stand trial as soon as his condition improves.

The deceased has been identified as Sphamandla Wiseman Mkhize (34).