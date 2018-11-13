WEATHER WARNING: Heatwave expected for Gauteng this week

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has noted with concern the warning message from the South African Weather Service that most parts of Gauteng including the City of Johannesburg will receive persistent high temperatures from Monday until Saturday going into the weekend with temperatures persistently high to over 36 degrees Celsius, Alberton Record reports.

Here is the official forecast from Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA):

Monday 13|32°C

Tuesday 14|33°C

HOTTER

Wednesday 14|34°C 15%

Thursday 15|34°C 15%

Friday 16|35°C

Sat 18|35°C

Sunday 14|31°C 27%#JHBWeather Mon 15|33°C

Tue 16|34°C

HOTTER

Wed 16|36°C 21%

Thu 17|37°C 20%

Fri 18|37°C

Sat 19|37°C

Sun 16|33°C 30%#PTAWeather Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson of the city of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, said: “These temperatures are expected to last for the whole week and we will remain on high alert from Monday towards the weekend to make sure we are able to respond to any emergency which might occur as quickly as possible.

“This current heatwave means most of the citizens of the city of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures, which can easily lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, or heat stroke.”

Here are some key heat wave safety tips:

Keep indoors if possible. Keep cool by taking lots of fluids and wearing light clothing. Protect young children by wearing hats and sunscreen. Stay away from direct sunlight especially between 11am and 3pm. Cool yourself by visiting your local municipal swimming pools, where lifeguards will be on site.

Possibility of veld fires

The hot dry and windy weather also presents the threat of veld fires and people are discouraged from dumping their burning cigarettes butts in dry grass or leaving open fires unmonitored.

Tips to survive the heat:

Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and a sunscreen. Do not leave children or pets in parked locked vehicles. Stay in or under the shade. Drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration. Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors. Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated, or carbonated drinks.

Those who will be tempted to swimming to cool off the heat, here are more safety tips:

Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the times while not in use. Install a fence around a swimming pool. The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it and it must always be locked if not in use. Use your local municipal swimming pools which will have lifeguards on site.

Young Children:

Young children are urged to stay away from river streams and dams to prevent drowning incidents, instead encourage them to visit public swimming pools in your area. They have lifeguards on site to monitor while swimming.

Stay safe around water during this period of the heat wave. For any life threatening emergencies call 10177 on Telkom landline or 112 on your cell phone or 011 375 5911.

