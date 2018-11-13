WEATHER WARNING: Heatwave expected for Gauteng this week

Monday13|32°C
Tuesday14|33°C
HOTTER
Wednesday14|34°C15%
Thursday15|34°C15%
Friday16|35°C
Sat18|35°C
Sunday14|31°C27%#JHBWeather
Mon15|33°C
Tue16|34°C
HOTTER
Wed16|36°C21%
Thu17|37°C20%
Fri18|37°C
Sat19|37°C
Sun16|33°C30%#PTAWeather
City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has noted with concern the warning message from the South African Weather Service that most parts of Gauteng including the City of Johannesburg will receive persistent high temperatures from Monday until Saturday going into the weekend with temperatures persistently high to over 36 degrees Celsius, Alberton Record reports.
Here is the official forecast from Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA):
“This current heatwave means most of the citizens of the city of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures, which can easily lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, or heat stroke.”
Here are some key heat wave safety tips:
Possibility of veld fires
The hot dry and windy weather also presents the threat of veld fires and people are discouraged from dumping their burning cigarettes butts in dry grass or leaving open fires unmonitored.
Tips to survive the heat:
Those who will be tempted to swimming to cool off the heat, here are more safety tips:
Young Children:
Young children are urged to stay away from river streams and dams to prevent drowning incidents, instead encourage them to visit public swimming pools in your area. They have lifeguards on site to monitor while swimming.
Stay safe around water during this period of the heat wave. For any life threatening emergencies call 10177 on Telkom landline or 112 on your cell phone or 011 375 5911.
