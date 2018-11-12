 
South Africa 12.11.2018 05:06 pm

Principal bust for allegedly assisting matrics with answers

Citizen reporter

The department of basic education is investigating the allegations after the principal was said to have assisted some pupils.

The department of Basic Education has confirmed that a Geography school teacher and principal assisted pupils during a Geography paper one session at Mpontsheng Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

The department is investigating the apparent contravention. The teacher is alleged to have assisted matriculants with answers during the exam.  The principal has been removed as invigilator and district officials have taken over to oversee the exams.

Spokesperson of the department Elijah Mhlanga told SABC news that the alleged incident involved only one of two exam centres at the school. The investigation will involve marking the papers to see if the learners were indeed assisted.

“In an incident like this one, we do what we call investigate marking, where a group of markers would sit down, go through the scripts to see if there are any peculiarities that would indicate that some illegal act have taken place. Only then can we conclude that there was undue benefits to the candidates, and if they were assisted then we’ll also go for the person who assisted them.

“But what we know now is that there was some contravention, exams were not run in the way they should have been run for that geography one paper,” he said.

