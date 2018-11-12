 
South Africa 12.11.2018 04:35 pm

WATCH: Residents taken hostage in Roodepoort hijacking

Blake Linder

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday evening.

An unknown number of Constantia Kloof residents were taken hostage when their car was hijacked on Panorama Drive in the early evening hours on Sunday, reports the Roodepoort Northsider.

An unknown number of hijackers reportedly forced the victims to hand over their vehicle before forcing the victims into the back of the Range Rover and taking off. It is believed that the victims were then taken to Meredale, where they were driven around and forced to withdraw cash from various ATMs.

After being forced to withdraw cash, the victims were dropped off and have since found their way back home safely.

