 
menu
South Africa 12.11.2018 04:58 pm

EFF says Nzimande must stop using them as ‘scapegoats’ in VBS scandal

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, left, and EFF Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema briefing the media on the VBS Bank scandal in Johannesburg, 16 October 2018. Picture: ANA

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, left, and EFF Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema briefing the media on the VBS Bank scandal in Johannesburg, 16 October 2018. Picture: ANA

The party issued a statement slamming both the SACP leader and the author of the report into the alleged VBS Bank looting.

The EFF has released a statement condemning South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande’s assertion that the red berets were behind the SACP being implicated in the VBS Bank scandal.

On Sunday, Nzimande told eNCA that the EFF was to blame for allegations that the SACP had received R3 million from the bank and that the party was lying.

“The EFF is telling lies. If they have proof they must bring it. It is very clear what they are trying to do,” said Nzimande.

READ MORE: VBS bought off SACP for millions – report

“They are trying to divert the attention from the fact that they are the ones who are seriously implicated. They must face the truth.”

The EFF hit back, condemning what they said was Nzimande using their party as a “scapegoat”.

The party denied any involvement in the claims regarding the SACP, which first emerged in a report by City Press.

The statement continued to “condemn the media’s uncritical usage of this version by Nzimande, instead of putting facts to him, which are now a matter of public record”.

READ MORE: SACP denies receiving millions from VBS Bank

The statement continued to say that the SACP had to “man up and face accountability, without mention of the EFF”.

The party went on to confront advocate Terry Motau, who wrote The Great Bank Heist report that implicated 53 people, including EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian, in having received large sums of money as a result of the alleged looting of the bank.

According to the EFF, there are “allegations” that Motau knew about the SACP’s involvement but left it out of the report. The statement does not expand on this or say who made these allegations.

The EFF accused Motau of “bias” and having “doctored” the report.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Malema wants to stop liquidation of VBS or start a ‘similar’ bank 17.11.2018
Malema: Ramaphosa ‘lied to parliament’ in a bid to ‘desperately outshine’ Zuma 17.11.2018
Maimane says he can’t tell the ANC and EFF apart 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.