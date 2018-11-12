Lenasia father arrested for raping, having children with daughter

A 32-year-old Lenasia woman recently broke her silence after enduring years of abuse at the hands of her father, reports the Rising Sun Lenasia.

The woman reported her father to the Lenasia SAPS last Monday, alleging she was raped by him and gave birth to two of his children.

This was after the man, 52, arrived home on the Monday and accused his daughter of being unfaithful to him. He then allegedly physically assaulted her.

According to Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Netshivhodza, the man moved to Gauteng with his wife and daughter in 1999, and in 2010 they moved to Lenasia.

The alleged abuse started shortly after the passing away of the woman’s mother in 2003.

“In 2004 the victim, who was 17 years old at the time, gave birth to her first child. The second child was born in 2010,” Capt Netshivhodza said.

The children, aged eight and 14 – only know the man as their father and are not aware that he is allegedly actually their grandfather as well.

The accused appeared in the Protea Regional Court on Thursday and was expected to formally apply for bail on November 14.

The man has been charged with three counts of rape and three of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“More rape charges could be added,” said Captain Netshivhodza.

