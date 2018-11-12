Zuma thwarted my attempts to get appointments approved – Hogan

Speaking at the first hearing at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture following a brief pause of the proceedings in October, former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan gave evidence related to her tenure as minister from 2009 to 2010.

Today's testimony will be lead by Adv Mokoena #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 12, 2018

Mokoena says the legal team has issued notice to Former President Jacob Zuma as he is implicated in the statement of Ms Hogan. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 12, 2018

Hogan’s testimony was primarily focused on how she was removed from her position as minister of public enterprises in addition to former president Jacob Zuma’s interference in appointments made for the CEO vacancy at Transnet.

Adv Mokoena says Ms Hogan will deal among others, how she was removed as Min of Public Enterprises . #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 12, 2018

We are back from a short break, Ms Hogan is now presenting clarity on the role of President in boards of SOEs. she says in her understanding, there is no envisaged role for the President in the appointment of boards. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 12, 2018

According to Hogan, the Transnet board had received documentation supporting allegations of misconduct against Siyabonga Gama from their internal auditors during the CEO appointment process.

Pravin Gordhan was then identified as the preferred candidate for the job but he later withdrew his candidacy after being appointed finance minister.

Hogan, read from her statement: “Although the process was to appoint a suitably qualified internal candidate, after consideration of the current global meltdown and the global recession, its current and future potential impact on Transnet ltd, and a thorough consideration of these individuals by the nominations committee fully supported by the board recommended the appointment of Mr Pravin Gordhan on the basis of the strengths he displayed against the competency profile and in comparison with the other candidates interviewed.”

Telkom’s current CEO Sipho Maseko was reportedly the preferred candidate after Gordhan who had received a “very glowing report” according to Hogan.

Speaking about her meeting with Zuma, Hogan stated: “I felt it necessary to inform the president that Transnet did not yet have a CEO… and I gave him a full background to the whole process because Mr Fred Paswana had resigned and was leaving the company at the end of July.”

When asked by advocate Mokoena what Zuma’s reaction to all this was, Hogan stated that she was extremely shocked by his response.

“The president would not hear of any candidate except Siyabong Gama,” she said.

Hogan then added that she informed Zuma about how formal the appointment process was and that Gama was, at the time, facing misconduct allegations and that the board was obliged to investigate these charges in terms of the public finance management act (PFMA).

She testified how she reminded Zuma of Maseko’s glowing recommendation.

Hogan’s advice to Zuma was met with intense resistance from Zuma who insisted on Gama’s appointment.

The inquiry is currently on break and will resume after lunch.

The current minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will testify tomorrow, November 13.

