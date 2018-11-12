 
menu
South Africa 12.11.2018 02:07 pm

Zuma thwarted my attempts to get appointments approved – Hogan

Kaunda Selisho
Barbara Hogan, wife of the late Ahmed Kathrada, at the City Hall during a memorial service held for Kathrada, 1 April 2017, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Barbara Hogan, wife of the late Ahmed Kathrada, at the City Hall during a memorial service held for Kathrada, 1 April 2017, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Hogan stated that Zuma didn’t want to see anyone other than Siyabonga Gama appointed Transnet CEO.

Speaking at the first hearing at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture following a brief pause of the proceedings in October, former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan gave evidence related to her tenure as minister from 2009 to 2010.

Hogan’s testimony was primarily focused on how she was removed from her position as minister of public enterprises in addition to former president Jacob Zuma’s interference in appointments made for the CEO vacancy at Transnet.

According to Hogan, the Transnet board had received documentation supporting allegations of misconduct against Siyabonga Gama from their internal auditors during the CEO appointment process.

Pravin Gordhan was then identified as the preferred candidate for the job but he later withdrew his candidacy after being appointed finance minister.

Hogan, read from her statement: “Although the process was to appoint a suitably qualified internal candidate, after consideration of the current global meltdown and the global recession, its current and future potential impact on Transnet ltd, and a thorough consideration of these individuals by the nominations committee fully supported by the board recommended the appointment of Mr Pravin Gordhan on the basis of the strengths he displayed against the competency profile and in comparison with the other candidates interviewed.”

Telkom’s current CEO Sipho Maseko was reportedly the preferred candidate after Gordhan who had received a “very glowing report” according to Hogan.

Speaking about her meeting with Zuma, Hogan stated: “I felt it necessary to inform the president that Transnet did not yet have a CEO… and I gave him a full background to the whole process because Mr Fred Paswana had resigned and was leaving the company at the end of July.”

When asked by advocate Mokoena what Zuma’s reaction to all this was, Hogan stated that she was extremely shocked by his response.

“The president would not hear of any candidate except Siyabong Gama,” she said.

Hogan then added that she informed Zuma about how formal the appointment process was and that Gama was, at the time, facing misconduct allegations and that the board was obliged to investigate these charges in terms of the public finance management act (PFMA).

She testified how she reminded Zuma of Maseko’s glowing recommendation.

Hogan’s advice to Zuma was met with intense resistance from Zuma who insisted on Gama’s appointment.

The inquiry is currently on break and will resume after lunch.

The current minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will testify tomorrow, November 13.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pension shame at Transnet has to be corrected 17.11.2018
‘Scandalous’ Transnet ignores pensioners’ plight, ‘holds SA to ransom’ 17.11.2018
Zuma files ‘permanent stay of prosecution’ papers 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.