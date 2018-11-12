WATCH: Supra no longer dancing to the ANC’s tune

An old video of the former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo dancing has surfaced.

The footage shows the former premier in a happy mood dancing to a track by house local group Distruction Boyz at an ANC event.

At least Supra will release an album next next. pic.twitter.com/oDCNAfeWwz — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) November 11, 2018

The tables appear to have turned since. On Friday, Mahumapelo was in court to challenge the ANC to have the national executive committee’s decision of dissolving the party’s North West leadership set aside.

The matter was however struck off the roll.

The judge said he was not convinced the matter deserved urgent attention and so removed it from the court roll.

Mahumapelo, however, made it clear that he intended to pursue it at three different fronts: “We have already instructed our lawyers to make sure that the matter is back on the roll. Secondly, we will still, as members of the organisation, take the matter up through the structures to the next national general council and thirdly, the matter will surely, through the structures – the branches, go to the next national conference, so it’s a long way to go.”

His supporters clad in ANC regalia clearly showed that they wanted the North West PEC back.

#SupraMahumapelo's supporters outside the High Court in JHB singing Asiphelelanga. Mahumapelo & other disgruntled ANC members are in court to challenge the NEC's decision to disband the North West ANC PEC which Mahumapelo chaired. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/Q7x2ZVP5JZ — Makhosandile (@KadaffiZ) November 9, 2018

