South Africa 12.11.2018 01:16 pm

WATCH: Supra no longer dancing to the ANC’s tune

Gopolang Chawane
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Mahumapelo wants the court to declare the NEC’s decision to disband the North West ANC provincial leadership invalid and irrational.

An old video of the former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo dancing has surfaced.

The footage shows the former premier in a happy mood dancing to a track by house local group Distruction Boyz at an ANC event.

The tables appear to have turned since. On Friday, Mahumapelo was in court to challenge the ANC to have the national executive committee’s decision of dissolving the party’s North West leadership set aside.

The matter was however struck off the roll.

The judge said he was not convinced the matter deserved urgent attention and so removed it from the court roll.

Mahumapelo, however, made it clear that he intended to pursue it at three different fronts: “We have already instructed our lawyers to make sure that the matter is back on the roll. Secondly, we will still, as members of the organisation, take the matter up through the structures to the next national general council and thirdly, the matter will surely, through the structures – the branches, go to the next national conference, so it’s a long way to go.”

His supporters clad in ANC regalia clearly showed that they wanted the North West PEC back.

