Ndlozi exposes Gordhan’s ‘lies’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi went on Twitter on Monday to expose the alleged “lies” of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over meeting the controversial Gupta family.

In a statement leaked last week ahead of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan details an official meeting as well as three other occasions at which he saw the controversial Gupta family.

Ndlozi shared, however, a media report from three years ago in which Gordhan denied meeting the Gupta family socially.

The EFF spokesperson also shared Gordhan’s written reply, dated April 11 2016, in the National Assembly to a question asked by a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) whether Gordhan had met with any member, employee, or close associate of the Gupta family or attended a meeting with aforementioned persons at the family’s Saxonwold compound.

“I have not attended any meeting with the Gupta family or anyone else at their Saxonwold Estate.

“I have encountered one or more members of this family at public events on a few occasions, eg a cricket match.

“I have met one of the Gupta brothers at Mahlamba Ndlovu around 2009/10 during which a brief discussion on small business finance took place,” Gordhan wrote.

In a written reply, dated April 15 2016, to the EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who questioned whether any senior officials within National Treasury had met with persons linked to the Guptas or whether any contracts were awarded to Gupta entities, Gordhan wrote: “The National Treasury is not aware of any senior officials from the level of Director-General downwards to have met with persons mentioned in the parliamentary question during the period 1 January 2009 to 31 December 2015.”

#PravinGordhan: LIE 1: I never met Guptas socially. “I stick to my corner” TRUTH: I met them during a cricket match & in Mahlamba Ndlovu LIE 2: No 1 at Treasury from DG downwards met the Guptas TRUTH: my Chief of Staff & I met Ajay Gupta in a meeting with Indian Billionaire pic.twitter.com/Uwgo8PnkW7 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 12, 2018

