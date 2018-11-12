idibalachallenge has DJ Fresh and Somizi ‘fainting’

A new dance appears to have social media fainting at the sound of it.

The dance move is inspired by the latest hit by Bolobedu dance superstar King Monada and his latest hit Malwedhe.

Malwedhe loosely translated means a person with a disease causing them to faint. The bizarre lyrics of the song inspire the listener to fall flat on their backsides in a fainting motion.

King Monada appears to have many falling over at the sound of his beat in some trance-like motion.

Although the hit song inspires many to fall flat, we highly recommend people take caution and only the experienced take part.

On Monday morning even DJ Fresh and Somizi Mhlongo accepted the challenge and took part.

The song has even had a few students suspended at a school after they fell off their chairs while dancing to Monada’s tune.

In a video, a teacher can be seen scolding the pupils for their actions.

This, however, does not appear to stop another pupil who also was taken by “the ‘Malwedhe-Pied Piper’s” tune.

Even the Kenya Sevens Team members jumped on to the challenge.

Kenya Sevens Team Members Jump On Famous Malwedhe Challenge, King Monada – Malwedhe @KingMonada_ pic.twitter.com/37T2HKAM7x — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) November 11, 2018

#MalwedheChallenge guys we have an emergency i repeat we have an emergency monada created a problem here #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/CrvpwjUxj9 — F.K Ⓜ (@kgalizo88) November 2, 2018

This dancing has to be the best move of the year ???????????????? malwedhe by king monada if this song doesn't become the song of the year we got to strike aowa #December #Kingmonadachallenge #kingmonada #MalwedheChallenge pic.twitter.com/CW6pKuEoK9 — ????FRESH_PRINCE???? (@Thabang_Rsa) November 4, 2018

