South Africa 12.11.2018 10:22 am

#idibalachallenge has DJ Fresh and Somizi ‘fainting’

Gopolang Chawane

The #MalwedheChallenge appears to be going global with everyone falling over at the sound of it.

A new dance appears to have social media fainting at the sound of it.

The dance move is inspired by the latest hit by Bolobedu dance superstar King Monada and his latest hit Malwedhe.

Malwedhe loosely translated means a person with a disease causing them to faint. The bizarre lyrics of the song inspire the listener to fall flat on their backsides in a fainting motion.

King Monada appears to have many falling over at the sound of his beat in some trance-like motion.

Although the hit song inspires many to fall flat, we highly recommend people take caution and only the experienced take part.

On Monday morning even DJ Fresh and Somizi Mhlongo accepted the challenge and took part.

The song has even had a few students suspended at a school after they fell off their chairs while dancing to Monada’s tune.

In a video, a teacher can be seen scolding the pupils for their actions.

This, however, does not appear to stop another pupil who also was taken by “the ‘Malwedhe-Pied Piper’s” tune.

Even the Kenya Sevens Team members jumped on to the challenge.

