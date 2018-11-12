Mmusi makes moves to score Andile Ramaphosa’s secret Bosasa contract

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has sent an application to allow him access to the contract between president Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile and Bosasa.

Maimane surprised parliament last week with a proof of payment showing that Andile Ramaphosa had received half a million rand from the facilities management company.

The president, however, said the payment was above board and that his son had even shown him the contract. He added that if any corruption was proven he would “take him to the police station” personally.

WATCH: DA Leader @MmusiMaimane reveals a proof of payment and affidavit from a former Bosasa accountant that shows a half million Rand payment was made from Bosasa for the direct benefit of Andile Ramaphosa, President Ramaphosa's son. #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/mmyn7ybvWu — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 6, 2018

The proof of payment held up by Leader @MmusiMaimane at #RamaphosaQandA: pic.twitter.com/ttBk2kf2VL — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 6, 2018

But Maimane said on Sunday that “someone is being economical with the truth, as Andile Ramaphosa has since gone on record denying that he had received any payment from Bosasa in relation to this allegation.”

“It now emerges that Andile Ramaphosa is directly involved in no less than 30 companies, any of which may have rendered services to Bosasa,” Maimane continued.

The DA’s Graham Charters said it is necessary for the contract to be scrutinised, “to establish whether there is a contract, to begin with and whether this contract is above board to ensure that the president’s son is not getting kickbacks from companies that have already been embroiled in scandal.”

Bosasa has been embroiled in scandals after Vincent Smith, an ANC MP, allegedly received at least R670,000 from the company over the past three years. The company has also been accused of providing ministers and other government workers with free high-tech security systems, and of paying R1.1 million of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal bills.

Maimane is allowed to apply for access to the contract between the younger Ramaphosa and Bosasa under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

