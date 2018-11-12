 
menu
South Africa 12.11.2018 06:45 am

Hawks probing Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwyser Unie

Sipho Mabena
File image.

File image.

The largely Afrikaner teachers’ union has been rocked by allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The largely Afrikaner teachers’ union, the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwyser Unie (SAOU), has been rocked by allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering involving its top leadership.

In police statements to the Hawks seen by The Citizen, concerned members allege there is an elaborate scheme to fleece the union via dubious entities.

These are Financial Services of South Africa (Finsa), TO Onderlinge Maatskappy (Pty) Ltd (Toom) and the South African Education Foundation (SAEF), of which the union’s top executives are alleged to be the directors.

The members claimed that union funds were being channelled to these entities in the form of loans, rent and management fees.

In one of the statements, a member questioned loans totalling more than R49.8 million allegedly paid from SAEF to Toom and Finsa.

“I want to know where SAEF got the money from and what happened to the money after it was paid over to Finsa and TO Strand (a subsidiary of Toom)?

“Members have never been informed of the amounts or what the funds are being used for,” the member stated under oath.

Also of concern to members was that the union was renting offices in Garsfontein, Pretoria, from SAEF, although the building originally belonged to the Transvaalse Onderwyvereniging, which later became SAOU.

The member, who requested anonymity, also said SAOU was paying management fees to SAEF management.

He added that it had been revealed that the SAEF management was also the leadership of SAOU.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed that the unit was investigating SAOU for alleged fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

“We cannot at this stage mention who the suspect is since no one has been charged.

“The investigation is at an advanced stage,” she said.

Louw Erasmus, SAOU’s lawyer, said they were not aware of any Hawks’ investigation.

“I confirm that no inquiry was made to any person connected to the SAOU by the Hawks or any other police department,” he said.

– siphom@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks seize drugs valued at R8.9m in Somerset West 14.11.2018
Five nabbed for Eastern Cape gun shop robbery 25.10.2018
Hawks member found guilty of stealing R3.7K during raid 25.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.