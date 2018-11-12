 
South Africa 12.11.2018 06:30 am

Dlamini-Zuma has been the de facto deputy ‘sickly’ Mabuza can’t be

Eric Naki
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: EPA

The deputy president has been on sick leave since October 25 and has not set foot in the presidency since.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has become the de facto deputy president to Cyril Ramaphosa because of the regular absences of Deputy President David Mabuza, whose frequent “sick leave” has been criticised, including the latest – apparently a medical check-up in Russia for alleged poisoning.

According to Congress of the People (Cope) spokesperson Dennis Bloem, Dlamini-Zuma has been doing Mabuza’s duties while he has been “playing truant”.

It later emerged he had gone for a “routine check-up in Russia as a follow-up to his first treatment there for poisoning”.

Mabuza’s spokesperson, Thami Ngwenya, denied his visit was “secretive” or “drawn out”.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Mabuza had not done his parliamentary duties or his duties as a leader of government business “for the better part of the third parliamentary term”.

