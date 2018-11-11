Ramaphosa tells state spies to stay in their lane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and peace in the intelligence community as tensions increase between members of state security and the department’s minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

On Sunday Ramaphosa intervened and gave clarity in a statement that called on the spooks to behave and that Letsatsi-Duba was in charge after the Sunday Times reported that the minister was in the process of purging all those who were implicated in the looting of a slush fund worth up to a billion rand meant to finance intelligence operations. The monies were allegedly used to purchase luxury vehicles, among other possible things.

The paper quoted agents claiming that the move was directed at flushing out Zuma loyalists and those loyal to former director-general Arthur Fraser. Letsatsi-Duba is said to be facing fierce resistance from the spooks but she was determined to deal with them. She described their resistance as “mutiny” while one of those quoted said the minister’s action was a “political ploy” and “politically motivated”, while calling for her head.

In the statement, the presidency said it noted the weekend media reports alleging internal conflict within the State Security Agency (SSA). It explained the task of the 10-member high-level review panel appointed by Ramaphosa in June to assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the SSA was ongoing.

Chaired by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi, the panel was mandated, among other things, to identify all material factors that allowed for the development of some of the current challenges within the agency, so that appropriate measures could be instituted to prevent a recurrence.

“The panel has been established to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation. While the review process unfolds, political responsibility for the SSA remains with Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and management and staff at the agency are expected to conduct themselves with the requisite responsibility, respect and integrity,” the statement said.

It said the panel was expected to present its report to Ramaphosa, who appealed for “this process to be allowed to run its course”.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.