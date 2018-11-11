SAA assures customers and suppliers it will not shut down – report

Following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s utterance that South African Airways (SAA) should be closed down, the national carrier has reportedly assured all that it wouldn’t be shut down and would not be sold.

News24 reports that SAA issued a statement in which it assured all its stakeholders, customers and suppliers that business would continue at the airline after the government clarified that it would not be shut down or sold.

SAA said it wolcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurance that it would not be sold, a remark he made in parliament this past week.

The airliner was quoted as saying: “SAA’s strategy implementation is on track and there are ‘green shoots’ that indicate positive results on initiatives already implemented, particularly in the airline’s route network.”

SAA’s statement further said that the airliner’s position is that it will take three years to bring the company to a break-even position.

“There is every resolve to address long-standing legacy issues, to improve the performance of the business, to regain its market share and to provide its customers continued and improved service,” SAA was quoted as saying.

