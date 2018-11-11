Gigaba meets Ramaphosa to save his job – report

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba reportedly met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in an effort to save his job.

The meeting reportedly took place on Friday following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recent finding that Gigaba violated the executive ethics code and lied under oath.

City Press reports that Ramaphosa met Gigaba at his private residence to listen to the minister’s side of the story.

Earlier in February, the High Court in Pretoria handed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba a bitter blow to his hopes of remaining in office when it handed down judgment finding that he had lied under oath in his testimony while he was home affairs minister in his first stint.

The Democratic Alliance then referred him to the public protector.

The matter before court related to an aviation company, Fireblade, owned by the Oppenheimer family, which had wanted to open a private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Judge Neil Tuchten found that the minister had been deliberate in his untruths.

“The minister has committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that I could characterise it as a violation.”

The company had sued Gigaba for allegedly reneging on his pledge to make officials available to them to staff their customs and immigration facility. Gigaba denied that he had approved the terminal, but the court ultimately found against him.

