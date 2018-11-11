 
South Africa 11.11.2018 09:48 am

Zuma’s family face eviction – report

Citizen Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma walks out of the Randburg Magistrate’s court alongside his son Duduzane Zuma following the postponement of the younger Zuma’s court case, 23 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Zuma benefactor Zephrona Sizani Dubazana is seeking to put her house in Forest Town up for sale.

Jacob Zuma’s children face being evicted from the house they’ve been living in in Forest Town, Johannesburg, after its owner has sought leave to sell it, according to a report in Sunday World.

Businesswoman and ANC MP Zephrona Sizani Dubazana has been renting the property to the Zuma family, but is now selling it to avoid financial losses. According to papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court by Dubazana this week, the property was repossessed by Absa after a judgment was handed down to do so in March.

In the documents, Dubazana alleges that the repossession happened due to the Zuma family’s failure to make rental payments, which she says she had agreed with them to deposit into her bond account.

Dubazana is also seeking access to the house for both her and an estate agent in order to have a photographer take pictures of it to aid with marketing it to prospective buyers. She wants interested parties to be allowed to enter the property for viewings on Sundays.

The Sunday World report states that Dubazana sent several letters to the Zuma family asking for permission to enter the property – two of which were hand-delivered to security staff who guard the house on a 24-hour basis. All requests for comment have thus far been ignored.

