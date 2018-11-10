Robbers hit cash-in-transit van, escape with money – report

A cash-in-transit van and a car were left burning after a group of gunmen staged a heist in Katlehong, Gauteng, according to a report on EWN.

The van and a car were left in flames when gunmen attacked it on the East Rand, making off with an undisclosed amount of money. Gunfire was exchanged and one of the van’s security guards was injured.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said that the suspects used explosives to get the money.

Naidoo, told News24 that the robbers used a white Mercedes-Benz to ram into the cash-in-transit van before the gun battle took place.

“The robbers overpowered the remaining guards. They then used explosives to gain entry to the cash-in-transit vehicle,” Naidoo said.

Police told EWN that a 72-hour activation plan has been initiated.

