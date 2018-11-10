Supra denies being part of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa – report

Former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, has denied any involvement in an alleged plot to oust president Cyril Ramaphosa, according to a report on EWN.

Mahumapelo was addressing reports that he was one of the ANC members who met with former president Jacob Zuma in a Durban hotel room. Ace Magashule was among the group who are alleged to have attended secret meetings to plot the removal of Ramaphosa as head of the governing party.

Mahumapelo says he met with Zuma to explain his resignation as premier.

“There was no secret meeting at all. There was no plot at all,” Mahumapelo said. “I requested a meeting with President Zuma to go and brief him about my three reasons why I have decided to exit early from the position where he deployed me as premier on behalf of the African National Congress.”

Mahumapelo says he will adhere to a ruling by the national executive committee (NEC) banning secret meetings amongst its leaders.

