South Africa 10.11.2018 08:18 am

Lion still possibly on the loose between Winterton and Colenso

Michaela Steele
If you spot the lion you can call Ephraim from Ezemvelo Wildlife on 0835918907 or Anthony on 0828053508 or the SAPS on 10111.

The lion was evidently seen late Thursday afternoon (November 8) near Bergsig School and Jollian Reeve

There are reports that a male lion is still on the loose in the area between Colenso and Winterton, reports the Ladysmith Gazette.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials have stated that they may continue the search later today.

If the animal is spotted, you can call Ephraim from Ezemvelo Wildlife on 0835918907 or Anthony on 0828053508 or the SAPS on 10111.

