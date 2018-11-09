Twitter laughs at Mampintsha for feeling sorry for ‘ostrich’

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo was a laughing stock on Twitter today after a tweet which was meant to encourage fans turned into a joke instead.

The “S’yaba Thandazela” hit maker posted a picture of a camel supposedly struggling to get up because of the weight of the person riding it and implied that no one could be having a worse day.

There was nothing wrong with Shimora telling his fans that their day could be worse, only that he posted a picture of a camel and called it an ostrich.

If u think u r having a bad day think of this Ostrich ???? pic.twitter.com/d8nxfuUh0B — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) November 9, 2018

His followers were quick to spot the mistake and had a field day.

“Thulani nithi duuuu ningamutshele [keep quiet, don’t tell him anything],” was the first comment on the tweet, though some said he must be told “to fix the country”.

“If this is your ostrich, I would not want to see what your chicken looks like… Or maybe it’s one of those that have black and white stripes mos ntwana or kanjani bafanas?” asked another.

Knowing Mzansi people, there could be a #ostrichchallenge soon.

These were some of the hilarious reactions to his tweet:

Thulani nithi duuuu ningamutshele pic.twitter.com/Gu6UfBA3Vd — Trevor Dee (IG Fordeemamaz) (@djtrevordee) November 9, 2018

It was a bad day indeed pic.twitter.com/NaoEffKFcO — uMphikeleli (@smolmorz) November 9, 2018

I had a bad day but after reading this twitt hai soka mann my day is blessed ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — my self (@Donald818Tshepo) November 9, 2018

That is a Ostrich on steroids yekelani ushimora ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CAAZkA9dCg — Wonder ????Shark me (@shadra_mat) November 9, 2018

Jesus pic.twitter.com/xjd3mFXEQ8 — L I F E (@D_A_F_za) November 9, 2018

Habe!!!!!! Yini lena ???? pic.twitter.com/XQVPXR1B6j — Mash G eCho3 (@LebzaMashG) November 9, 2018

Ostrich He bana…! ???????????????????????????????????????????????? Ostrich be like ME? pic.twitter.com/jQgGPadpcE — Sibusiso mbuli (@Sbu_knox_man) November 9, 2018

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ jah neh day made n dr I ws thinking I ws having a bad 1 until I saw a 4 leg ostrich ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6AUV8ejXjB — Juris Nonyane (@JurisNonyane) November 9, 2018