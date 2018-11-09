 
Eish! 9.11.2018 08:39 pm

Twitter laughs at Mampintsha for feeling sorry for ‘ostrich’

Citizen reporter
@MampintshaNuz

@MampintshaNuz

The musician has been encouraged to ignore critics and call animals whatever he wants.

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo was a laughing stock on Twitter today after a tweet which was meant to encourage fans turned into a joke instead.

The “S’yaba Thandazela” hit maker posted a picture of a camel supposedly struggling to get up because of the weight of the person riding it and implied that no one could be having a worse day.

There was nothing wrong with Shimora telling his fans that their day could be worse, only that he posted a picture of a camel and called it an ostrich.

His followers were quick to spot the mistake and had a field day.

Thulani nithi duuuu ningamutshele [keep quiet, don’t tell him anything],” was the first comment on the tweet, though some said he must be told “to fix the country”.

“If this is your ostrich, I would not want to see what your chicken looks like… Or maybe it’s one of those that have black and white stripes mos ntwana or kanjani bafanas?” asked another.

Knowing Mzansi people, there could be a #ostrichchallenge soon.

These were some of the hilarious reactions to his tweet:

