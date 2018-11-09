Officer killed in hitmen’s ambush

A police officer was fatally shot, ambushed by a gang of hitmen in Ladanna, Polokwane on Thursday night.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the officer Constable Petrus Gerhardus de Lange was monitoring possible drug activity when he was attacked by gunmen.

Two cars drove up to the constable’s vehicle and four men carrying handguns opened fire on the officer.

Naidoo said de Lange died on his way to the hospital.

The police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour activation plan in an attempt to track and arrest the killers.

Forty-two officers have died at the hands of criminals and Sitole said this was unacceptable.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

