12 candidates shortlisted for NPA head

The presidency said in a statement on Friday that the advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to identify suitable candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has shortlisted 12 candidates who will be interviewed between November 14 and 16 2018.

This comes after the dismissal of Shaun Abrahams as the NDPP and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

The presidency said Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe chairs a panel mandated to identify potential candidates for the NDPP, establish that they meet the required criteria, conduct interviews with potential candidates, and recommend at least three candidates to Ramaphosa.

The statement reads: “Having invited applicants and called for nominations for the position of the NDPP, the panel received 22 applications and 24 nominations by the close of business on 2 November 2018.”

The panel met on Thursday evening November 8 to draw up a short list of candidates from the applications and nominations received.

The following people have been shortlisted:

1. Advocate Shamila Batohi

2. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach

3. Advocate K M Chauke

4. Advocate Rodney De Kock

5. Advocate Andrea Johnson

6. Advocate Matric Luphondo

7. Advocate M Makhari

8. Advocate Naomi Manaka

9. Mr Xhanti Mapoma

10. Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa

11. Advocate Moipone Noko

12. Advocate Silas Ramaite

